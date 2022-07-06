Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $699.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $883.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

