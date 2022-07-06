SelfKey Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

