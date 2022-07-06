Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Decreases By 19.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,243. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,828. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in 908 Devices by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 908 Devices by 27.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

