Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 23.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 729,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,032. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.