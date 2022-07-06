Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expands By 18.3%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 17,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,046. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.71. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.