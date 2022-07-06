Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Drops By 23.1%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

