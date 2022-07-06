Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Rises By 24.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRDS stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.