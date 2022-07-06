Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declines By 18.6%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 353,873 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

DRH opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

