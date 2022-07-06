Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Drops By 22.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

