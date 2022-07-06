Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Declines By 20.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FGPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

