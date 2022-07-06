Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Rises By 20.0%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FSNB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 43,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,703. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

