Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Increases By 19.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 42,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 5,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.04.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
