Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Grows By 19.0%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,072. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.