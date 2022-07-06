Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Expands By 18.2%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.