Short Interest in Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Decreases By 19.5%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 95,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.