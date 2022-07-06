Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Drops By 23.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 3,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. MBIA has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

