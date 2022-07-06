Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Rises By 18.0%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 7,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,701. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

