Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 23.0%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 232,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 254.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173,511 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 52.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

