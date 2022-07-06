Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Decreases By 21.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 66.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SelectQuote by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 315,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SelectQuote by 178.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 20,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,111. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

