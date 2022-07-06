Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rises By 18.3%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,545. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

