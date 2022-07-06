Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rises By 23.0%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,053.9 days.

Shares of STKAF stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

