Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0013

Showcase (SHO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $33,872.54 and $246.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 986% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.99 or 0.09075529 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00137070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00103488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.