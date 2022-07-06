SIBCoin (SIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

