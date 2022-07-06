Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Given New CHF 320 Price Target at Barclays

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 360 to CHF 320 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTC SKFOF traded down 9.24 on Wednesday, hitting 225.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801. Sika has a twelve month low of 218.10 and a twelve month high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

