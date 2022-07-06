Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 50300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$45.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.