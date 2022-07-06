Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 50300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$45.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.
About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)
See Also
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.