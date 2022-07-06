SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.48

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 35005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.13.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

