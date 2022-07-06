SingularityNET Trading Up 1.4% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $42.67 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

