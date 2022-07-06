Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.94. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

