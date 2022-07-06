Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,630

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.28) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.90).

SN opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,237.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,244.14.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.48), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($410,560.21).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

