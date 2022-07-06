Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

