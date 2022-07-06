Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,151. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.