Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.90 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,296. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

