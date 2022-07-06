Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 174,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

