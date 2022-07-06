Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $206,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after buying an additional 414,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,782. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

