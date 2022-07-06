Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

