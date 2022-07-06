Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 375 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 50,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

