SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.27

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.27 and last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 70241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

