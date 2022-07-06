Soda Coin Market Capitalization Tops $9.55 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $57,628.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.55 or 1.00008521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

