Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,950,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

