SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,723 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 301,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,226. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

