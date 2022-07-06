SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

