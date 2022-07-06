SPINDLE Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $119,960.75 and approximately $500.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.37 or 0.99766765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00216753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00227409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00109865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

