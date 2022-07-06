Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.50

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 3410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprott by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.