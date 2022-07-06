Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 60133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. City State Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

