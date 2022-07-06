Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.