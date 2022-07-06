Stably USD Market Capitalization Tops $480,545.66 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $480,545.66 and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

