Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $5.85 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

