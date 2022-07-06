Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 18,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

