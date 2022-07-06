Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading Down 9.8%

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 18,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,325,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

