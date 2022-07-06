Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

